The biggest bad memories of the horoscope | Fun

There are people who will simply say “Everything in life comes back”. Still, three signs horoscope they don’t think so. They don’t like the theory that life will bring everything back, but exclusively and only them. If you hold a grudge against them, so much so that you have hurt them to a great extent, they will do their best to serve you revenge. Remember – always when you least expect it. These are the biggest bad memories of horoscopes:

3RD PLACE – LION

Leos are famously egocentric. Simple – they always want to be the center of attention. They use their charisma and charm to manipulate situations and people around them. Leos want to dominate and always be in the foreground, and this often makes them have bad memories. They don’t forget criticism because they don’t even like it, so they will use the first opportunity to return it in kind.

2ND PLACE – CANCER

Many would say that people born under the sign of Cancer are not vindictive. They are known for their sensitivity and manipulation of emotions. However, Cancers are often known to use tears and drama to get what they want. Their guilt-inducing tactics make them masterful liars. He will not forget his tears, so he will “nonchalantly” return the same to you.

1ST PLACE – SCORPIO

A sign that has no competition when it comes to revenge. Scorpios are extremely emotional and when they love, they love to the end. However, you cannot even imagine what they are capable of doing when a close person betrays them. They don’t know fear, they don’t care about consequences, and they’ll hit your weakest spot there is. Their passionate nature and penchant for mystery make them masters of manipulation. They use their emotional strength to control situations and people around them. You won’t even know when Scorpio broke into you, and with revenge he will turn your whole world upside down.

