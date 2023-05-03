Home » The biggest fraudsters according to the horoscope | Magazine | Horoscope
by admin
Astrology reveals which signs you should never trust!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Motortion Films

Their best skill is getting what they want. Through manipulation, they can easily get you to confide in them, and at the first opportunity they will use the information obtained against you. Horoscope warns you about signs that you should never trust, because they are followed by the reputation of the biggest “fraudsters”. Here are the signs:

GEMINI

Geminis are known for their split nature. They are masters of pretending and can adapt to different situations. Their communication skills are amazing, so they sometimes use their power of speech to twist the truth. If you find yourself in the company of Gemini, be careful and check their intentions.

VACANCY

Although Libras usually strive to maintain balance and peace, they can be very cunning at times. Their tendency to avoid conflict and indecisiveness can lead them to dishonest actions. Libras will sometimes avoid facing the truth and may try to get out of unpleasant situations using cunning methods. Be careful if you find yourself in a situation where Libra tries to manipulate you.

FISH

Although Pisces are known for their sensitivity and compassion, they can sometimes tend to hide their true intentions. Escape from reality can lead them to fraud. Sometimes a Pisces will use their compassionate nature to gain the trust of other people and then use that situation to their advantage. Be careful if you get the impression that Pisces is “around your little finger”.

How are the stars in your favor today? Advice from our astrologers for health, love and work awaits you every day on Viber.

