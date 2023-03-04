Home World The Blue House returns with “I promise not to forget”
The blue House surprises us with the release of “I promise not to forget”, his new single worthy of a dance floor and that only increases the expectation for his next album.

“I promise not to forget” comes after “No hay futuro”, the latest release from Guille Milkyway of last year which, in the words of the artist, came “to narrate the need to find a vital ocean that frees us from the decline”. This new single is once again an example of the group’s ability to maintain that characteristic spirit that navigates between hyper melodic pop and the most euphoric dance music. With a chorus that generates explosions of energy (like the one on the cover); we can find references to Daft Punk, Cerrone y The Weekend.

Of its previous long duration “The Great Sphere” (2019) in the magazine we commented: “In the almost eight years that separate “Southern Polynesia” (one of his magnum works) and “The Great Sphere”Little by little, Milkyway has abandoned Spectorian pop and the disco stage of the HOW MUCH to embrace the most chicleteros Daft Punk, light traces of EDM (keep an eye on “ATARAXIA”) and an evolved electropop of their own harvest that continues to work like a shot. Come on, the new album by La Casa Azul brings a new string of classics to what it is, with permission from joe twilight y Javiera Menathe best collection of bakalao-pop hits in Spanish today”.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, April 21, 2023
Bonfire Fest
Bullring of Alicante
ALICANTE

Friday, April 28-30, 2023
FIV
VILALBA (LUGO)

Friday, May 19-20, 2023
Interstellar 2023
CAAC (Andalusian Center for Contemporary Art)
SEVILLA

Friday, June 9, 2023
Arts
City of Arts and Sciences
VALENCIA

Saturday, June 10, 2023
Palencia Sonora 2023
PALENCIA

Saturday, June 17, 2023
Magnificent Fest 2023
Fair Grounds
LLEIDA

Friday, June 22-24, 2023
Photographs 2023
Enrique Tierno Galvan Park
MADRID

Thursday, June 29, 2023
Life Festival 2023
En Cabanyes farmhouse
VILANOVA AND LA GELTRÚ (BARCELONA)

