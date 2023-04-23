The body found in Trebbia belongs to a man. At the moment it still remains unnamed

Could not be identified the body found in the Trebbia, in Berlina di Bobbio, in the late morning of Sunday 23 April. The body emerged from the water in the middle of the river in an advanced state of decomposition. The only certainty at the moment is that it is a male, but he had no documents on him.

After the on-the-spot surveys carried out by the Carabinieri of the Operations Section of the Bobbio Company and by colleagues from the Operations Department of Piacenza, the body was seized by the judicial authorities and transported to the Pavia forensic medicine institute where it will be recovered in the next few hours. an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death. In the meantime, the carabinieri are still working to arrive at an identification.







