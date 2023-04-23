Psychiatrist attacked, Barbara Capovani’s brain death procedure underway

Pisa, 23 April 2023 – There is almost no hope left for the psychiatrist attacked in Pisa. The joint medical bulletin from Asl Toscana northwest and Aou Pisa of 17:45 reports that the assessment procedures of brain death for Barbara Capovani.

Brain death for Barbara Capovani

“This afternoon, around 17:40 – reads the bulletin -, after verifying all the necessary clinical and instrumental tests, the commission of specialists ordered the patient to begin the procedure for ascertaining brain death, the conclusion of which is expected around 11.40 pm At the end of the observation period we will proceed to the organ donationthus complying with his express will that the family members shared”.

Despite surgery, the conditions of Dr. Capovani, head of the “Sdpc – Psychiatric Service for Diagnosis and Treatment” of the Santa Chiara hospital, immediately appeared desperate, so much so that the doctors have spoken in recent days of a clinical picture of “extreme severity”.

Barbara Capovani, the psychiatrist attacked in Pisa

Stopped the attacker

During the night he was stopped by the police Gianluca Paul Seung, the man held responsible for the attack. The charges are of attempted murder aggravated by premeditation and very serious injuries.

The site of the attack (photo Del Punta) and, in the box, Gianluca Paul Seung

Who is Gianluca Paul Seung

The 35-year-old man, unemployed, residing in Torre del Lago (Viareggio), was already known by the police. He has several penal proceedings in progress and had accumulated several eviction papers from the provinces of Lucca, Prato and recently also Pisa. Not long ago he had been arrested for an assault in court in Lucca. His phrases on social media where he defines himself as “a shaman” and where he uses ranting tones to denounce alleged conspiracies are delusional. The man is now in the Don Bosco prison in Pisa.