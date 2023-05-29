DOES A FUNGUS CAUSE COLON CANCER? Tumors

American researchers investigate the intestinal microbiome

Colon cancer cases have been steadily increasing in recent years, especially in the younger sections of the population. A team of researchers from Georgetown University in Washington has decided to investigate the matter thoroughly, focusing on the changes taking place in the intestinal microbiomes of young people.

The analyzes showed that the Cladosporium sp. fungus was often found in the tumors of the younger patients, in a significantly higher percentage than in the older patients. The fungus is not a regular guest in the human intestine. Digestive difficulties occur in its presence. Additionally, the fungus is linked to skin and nail infections.

Dr Benjamin Weinberg, an expert on gastrointestinal cancer, explains: ‘Many people blame obesity and diabetes. But we have these healthy, young patients who have very advanced colorectal cancer.’

