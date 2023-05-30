The Bunker, Dordogne, Stacking and others

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Amnesia: The Bunker to which are added titles such as the narrative adventure Dordognethe excellent puzzle adventure by Double Fine Stacking and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today

(Cloud, Console and PC) – available today Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC) – available today

(Console and PC) – available today Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1 Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1 The Big Con (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console and PC) – June 1 Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 6

(Cloud, Console and PC) – June 6 Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 6

(Cloud, Console and PC) – June 6 Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 8

(Cloud, Console and PC) – June 8 Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8

(Cloud and Console) – June 8 Dordogne (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 13

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.