The car of the defense minister of Lebanon was riddled | Info

After a bomb was thrown at the Swedish embassy in Beirut, Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Slim was attacked.

The car is broken Minister of Defense of Lebanon, Maurice Slim, but he was unharmed, reports “Reuters”. The shooting occurred after a bomb was thrown at the Swedish embassy in Beirut.

The incident occurred as the Lebanese army deployed to a Christian village in the mountains southeast of Beirut following a shootout between locals and members of the Shiite group Hezbollah. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galan said he would “return Lebanon to the Stone Age” if Hezbollah went to war, and the threat comes after weeks of continuous clashes with the Iran-backed armed group in the border area between the two countries.

