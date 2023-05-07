The chairman of a Russian political party was injured in a car explosion. Russia says the suspect was ordered by Ukraine – yqqlm

The chairman of a Russian political party was injured in a car explosion. Russia says the suspect was ordered by Ukraine

CCTV News Client News On the 6th local time, in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, the car of Zahar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the “Just Russia-Patriot-For-Truth” party, exploded and the driver died. , Prilepin himself was wounded.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on the same day that the suspect involved in the car bombing has been captured. He is a male born in Ukraine in 1993. The relevant Russian departments have classified the case as a terrorist attack. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said on the same day that the suspect had admitted that he acted in accordance with the instructions of the Ukrainian intelligence agency.

According to Ukrainian media reports, the Ukrainian National Security Agency said on the same day that it could not confirm or deny its involvement in the car bombing.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement stating that the United States and the West should bear the primary responsibility for the Prilepin car bombing. The statement said that Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating the details of the case, but judging from the information currently available, the attack was clearly supported by Western countries. The statement pointed out that since 2014, Western countries led by the United States have continuously promoted anti-Russian plans in Ukraine, and the United States refused to condemn the terrorist attack as the self-exposition of the US government. (Headquarters reporter Xu Hongbo)