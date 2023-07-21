The Chemical Brothers lanzarán “For That Beautiful Feeling” en septiembre

Tom Rowlands y Ed Simons They have been leaving clues all this time about what was to come with a rebound in their musical activity that has not stopped growing to the point of finally confirming the arrival of their long-awaited new album. “For That Beautiful Feeling” will officially be the tenth project of the British duo with a date for the friday september 8.

Far from leaving us with honey on our lips, Rowlands and Simons have given us the video clip for “Live Again”, a single together Halo Maud that they released a few weeks ago, to celebrate it. “The disturbing analog sounds and the dream lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual trip which follows a character stuck in a loop of death y Renaissance” commented the directors Nic Coffee y Dominic Hawley about the creative process of the clip, adding that what they have achieved “could not have been achieved with traditional cinematographic techniques”. Dom&Nic have made use of the virtual production that offers the Arri XR and the CGI technology.

Very recently The Chemical Brothers renewed their chemistry after stepping on the stage of the Bilbao BBK Live 2023 And now, by surprise, they confirm the continuation of their latest long-term project; “No Geography” (2019). Below is the track listing for “For That Beautiful Feeling” which includes a collaboration with Beck: “Intro”, “Live Again” (ft. Halo Maud), “No Reason”, “Goodbye”, “Fountains”, “Magic Wand”, “The Weight”, “Skipping Like a Stone (ft. Beck)”, “The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)”, “Feels Like I Am Dreaming”, “For That Beautiful Feeling (ft. Halo Maud)”.