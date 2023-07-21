Home » Report: Apple is working on its own chatbot
The app, known internally as AppleGPT, appears to be based on the OpenAI chatbot. Apple allegedly limits tests to a few employees for security reasons.

Apparently Apple is developing one App with a generative artificial intelligence. That reports Bloomberg citing unspecified sources. Internally, the app should already be referred to as “AppleGPT” – based on the chatbot ChatGPT from OpenAI.

According to the report, Apple’s AI chatbot is built on proprietary basic models, which in turn are based on a framework called Ajax. Ajax, which runs in Google’s cloud, is said to have been completed last year.

Apple prohibits use for customer-facing features

The tool is already being tested in-house. However, the sources also stated that officials have not yet had a timetable for the launch of the app. For security reasons, internal access is also limited to a few Apple employees and use for the development of customer-related functions is prohibited.

Artificial intelligence is now an important topic for many technology companies. However, the topic is hardly mentioned at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. According to Bloomberg, Apple was not ready to go public with information about its own AI developments in the past month.

In general, artificial intelligence in the form of machine learning is used on practically all Apple devices. Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, uses machine learning and also natural language processing. Siri has also recently been improved using the Ajax framework.

