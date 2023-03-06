In the winter season to date, the Graubünden mountain railway industry has generated slightly declining figures compared to the previous year. The number of people transported fell by 3.1 percent at the end of February, and transport turnover by 0.9 percent.

In Arosa, skiers take the chair lift to the Plattenhorn.Bild: KEYSTONE

The industry organization Bergbahnen Graubünden announced on Monday that the comparative values ​​should still be seen as positive. On the one hand, there were extraordinary weather conditions with little natural snow. On the other hand, compared to last year’s winter as one of the best in recent years.

The comparison with the five-year average is also much better. Three percent more snow sports enthusiasts were transported this winter, and the transport turnover is 12.2 percent above the average.

February went very well for the industry. Transport sales were at the previous year’s level and 4.2 percent more guests were transported. In view of the challenging snow conditions and the strong month of the previous year, this is a very positive result, wrote the mountain railway association.

Lots of sunshine, few lost days due to storms and strong domestic demand are the reasons for the pleasing seasonal development. The need for snow sports and the willingness to spend are there. In addition, international tourists returned. Technical snowmaking has proven to be fully comprehensive insurance.

Difficult status for areas without snowmaking

However, as the season progressed, there were sometimes significant differences between areas with and without snowmaking, as the statement went on to say. High alpine areas and areas that could guarantee an attractive range of artificial snow benefited.

See also Governance Mediobanca, between Del Vecchio and Nagel the first round is a draw This was the situation in December:

Low-lying areas without snowmaking, on the other hand, were challenged by the snow conditions. Some were only able to open the winter season late due to a lack of snow and some had to close the slopes again in February. Others could only show a very reduced range of slopes. (saw/sda)