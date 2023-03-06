Ready for the technological leap. The road of digital transition was taken decisively by small and medium-sized enterprises in Emilia-Romagna. This is also thanks to non-repayable resources put in place by the Region: quasi 51 million euros which have set in motion overall investments for 132 million from 702 companies Emilia-Romagna.

Regional contributions with European funds

To record it, the results of the regional tender that it financed, with resources from the European Regional Development Fund Pr Fesr 2021-2027beyond 1,000 projects relating to innovative interventions for introduce new technologies in production and organizational processes, in products and services, in distribution and sales chains and in relations with the various players in the supply chains.

The choice of the Region to direct resources and interventions to support the technological leap to Emilia-Romagna companies starts from an already consolidated strategy.

The regional councilor for economic development and employment, Vicenzo Collaafter the good results of last year’s pilot tender to encourage the digitization of craft businesses, as part of the new programming it wanted enlarge the perimeter to the Emilia-Romagna companies of all sectors of activity.

Support the investment drive for digitalisation

“An important result, a truly significant signal that goes beyond our expectations. A clear answer – say the president of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the commissioner Vicenzo Colla – by Emilia-Romagna companies to the effectiveness of our choices of support the investment drive. The digitization of our companies represents one of the most important challenges in the transition path undertaken, which cuts across all sectors. This announcement confirms that the actions put in place go in the right direction, ensuring targeted public support which, together with private investments, make it possible to employ unprecedented resources. An indispensable turning point, therefore, for maintain competitiveness of our system at national and international level and create new quality work”.

The economic-productive sectors that have benefited from the contributions are broad and transversal. If the lion’s share is recorded, about a third, from companies in the mechanical and metallurgical chainthe proposals coming from the sectors of cultural and creative industries, from fashion, tourism, transport and logistics, to startups.

The results of the tender at a glance

A total of 890 applications were presented compared to the 702 financed companies, and are 806 projects financed (each company could submit several projects referring to several local units). Of these, 152 are the projects presented by companies belonging to the cultural and creative industries sector, 22 by tourism companies, 125 by artisan companies, 17 by innovative start-ups, 36 by fashion companies, 12 by the transport and logistics sector, 182 from companies in the mechanical and metallurgy chain.

Furthermore, 81 financed projects are presented by companies with a legality rating, 78 are those presented by women’s companies, 6 by youth companies, 53 by companies located in mountain areas, 25 those presented by companies located in inland areas and 17 those presented of companies in the disadvantaged areas of Ferrara and Piacenza.

With regard to the typology, out of the 702 projects financed, 578 are those aimed at promoting the optimization of internal business processes, while the remaining 124 are aimed at optimizing supply chain processes. Finally, of the 702 financed companies, 190 are those that they will hire new staff.

The details and results of the tender at this link.

> The call in numbers (17.21 KB)