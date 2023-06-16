The China-Africa Economic and Trade Park of Gaoqiao Market has become a platform for “introducing non-products to Hunan” and a stage for “going to sea with Hunan products”- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Anhua Dark Tea Shaodong Luggage Enters Africa From Here

Gaoqiao Market China-Africa Economic and Trade Park has become a platform for “non-products entering Hunan” and a stage for “Xiang products going to sea”

At the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, African guests are visiting Anhua Black Tea House.Photo courtesy of Changsha Evening News correspondent Xiao Weiping

Changsha Evening News, June 15th (all-media reporter Zhou Congxiao) There is a China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park (referred to as “China-Africa Economic and Trade Park”) in the Gaoqiao Market. The first demonstration park of cooperation will help Gaoqiao block to build a platform for “non-products entering Hunan”, set up a stage for “Xiang products going to sea”, link Shaoyang, Loudi and other cities and prefectures, and create industrial chains such as luggage and wigs, so that Hunan will have more The products go to Africa and go to the world.

Shaoyang’s wig exports to Africa exceeded 3 billion yuan last year

When you think of Africa, you think of hot weather and a blazing sun. Due to the climate, the hair of Africans is curly, easy to break, and not long. Therefore, wearing wigs is very common. Wigs have become a “just-needed” product that African women must buy rather than buying more clothes and shoes.

Shaoyang has always had a tradition of buying and selling fur, including hair. In 2008, hair buyers in Shaoyang began to look for business opportunities in this area.

“At that time, businessmen from Africa went to Yiwu, Henan, Guangzhou and other places to purchase wigs. We went directly to these places to connect with them, and gradually brought the business to Hunan.” Huang Yongxiang, chairman of Shaoyang Sunshine Hair Products, told reporters. They seized the opportunity to transform production, forming an industrial chain from the acquisition of raw materials for hair products to production, research and development, testing, and trading, and directly sold products to Africa. At the beginning, African customers came to Shaoyang to purchase. Since 2013, many Shaoyang people found that Africa’s rigid demand for hair products is getting stronger and stronger, so they simply built factories in Africa.

In Africa, the wigs that locals buy usually cost about 200 yuan, and those who buy real hair products are considered relatively wealthy local people. For this reason, according to the different needs of customers, Shaoyang people have developed wig products of different lengths, colors and qualities. There are all kinds of fashionable long hair, as well as traditional African braids, real hair worth more than 1,000 yuan, and one or two One hundred yuan of plastic and chemical fiber products. Gradually, Shaoyang’s products are popular in Africa for their high quality, low price and rich styles, and they have gained a firm foothold.

Last year, the export value of Shaoyang wigs reached 300 million to 500 million US dollars, or more than 3 billion yuan. Only Shaoyang Sunshine Hair Products last year had sales of nearly 70 million U.S. dollars, of which more than 40% were exported to Africa, mainly to South Africa, Nigeria and other countries.

Backpacks made in Shaodong that can be charged while walking are popular in Africa

Luggage produced in Hunan has also become a hot commodity in Africa.

“Africans are very fond of Shaodong’s schoolbags, travel bags, shoulder computer bags and trolley cases because of their high quality and low price. Because most Africans don’t have wardrobes at home, they basically use trolley boxes to store things. The trolley boxes we produce are also Lightweight and solid, very practical.” Xie Shengxiang, a native of Shaodong who has been operating luggage and clothing in Gaoqiao Market for many years, said that after the establishment of the China-Africa Trade Cooperation Demonstration Park, he began to act as an agent for the export of Shaodong luggage.

Originally, the products entering Africa were mainly low-end products, but now the high-end products developed by Shaodong people are gradually entering the African market. For example, the sunshine in Africa is long, and Shaodong people have developed a solar panel smart bag with a USB port for the African market, which can be charged while walking and can also play music. At the same time, the products produced according to the preferences of Africans are brightly colored, and the red, green and purple bags are particularly popular.

Max, a buyer from Niger in West Africa, originally studied in China. After returning to Africa, he found that Chinese products are very popular among Africans. Not long ago, he visited the China-Africa Economic and Trade Park. He said: “I really want to bring Hunan’s products back to Africa. The products in Gaoqiao Market are very cheap and of good quality, and can help us with many procedures.”

According to statistics, at present, in the Gaoqiao China-Africa Economic and Trade Park, the total annual sales of the light luggage industry is nearly 300 million yuan, accounting for one-third of the total exports to Africa.

In the past three years, 40 tons of black tea products have been exported to Africa

Drinking tea, drinking good tea, is the traditional way of hospitality in China.

As a product of China‘s national geographical indication, Anhua dark tea became the designated tea at the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, showing the mellowness, sweetness and profound heritage of dark tea to friends from all over the world. Since then, Anhua black tea has entered Africa.

Inside a postcard box is a small black brick in the shape of chocolate. You can make tea piece by piece by breaking it with your hands, and it is easy to carry. “Since ancient times, Anhua dark tea has been preserved in the form of brick tea and cake tea. In order to make African friends accept black tea and adapt to simple and convenient consumption habits, we have been working hard to develop new packaging and products, and export to African product standards. It has also been perfected.” Xiong Jianxun, the person in charge of China‘s Anhua Dark Tea International Museum, said.

Before, African countries used to drink green tea and black tea, how to make them accept black tea? Anhua dark tea manufacturers have developed teabags suitable for African tastes, and through free gifts for promotion, let African friends feel the timeless Anhua dark tea in the long river, and gradually understand and like black tea.

African friends like Mao Zedong very much. Anhua Black Tea imprints red scenic spots and “serve the people” on brick tea, using tea as a carrier to spread Chinese culture while spreading black tea. Create products. In the past three years, 40 tons of black tea products have been exported to Ghana, Congo, Tanzania and other countries in Africa.

