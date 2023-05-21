by palermotoday.it – ​​12 minutes ago

On the slopes of Etna there are citrus groves as far as the eye can see. This area in the province of Catania has long been renowned for the production of characteristic fruits, but behind the gate of Rossa Agricola, in the hamlet of Misterbianco, there is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The citrus company that is trying to produce the best amaro in Sicily appeared 12 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».