the collapse stops a few meters from the houses – Corriere TV

Two million cubic meters of land up to the edge of the houses of the village in the canton of Graubünden

AND collapsed last night part of a landslide of two million cubic meters that threatens the village of Brienzin the canton of Grisons (Switzerland) evacuated since 12 May. The detachment did not overwhelm houses but reached the cantonal road. In the village, part of the municipality of Whitenessno damages were reported.

The extent of the collapse has yet to be ascertained: for this reason an inspection by geologists is planned, even with helicopter overflights. On 15 June the ‘blue phase’ was activated, which provides for the closure of some cantonal roads and the Albula railway line, in addition to the prohibition to enter the country. Along with the eviction of the 84 inhabitants over a month ago, six checkpoints have been set up and the area is under electronic video surveillance. I am overflights are also prohibited. Last Tuesday, after an initial collapse, even the farmers who had been authorized to work were evacuated from the fields downstream of the municipality.