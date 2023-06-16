Home » the collapse stops a few meters from the houses – Corriere TV
World

the collapse stops a few meters from the houses – Corriere TV

by admin
the collapse stops a few meters from the houses – Corriere TV

Two million cubic meters of land up to the edge of the houses of the village in the canton of Graubünden

AND collapsed last night part of a landslide of two million cubic meters that threatens the village of Brienzin the canton of Grisons (Switzerland) evacuated since 12 May. The detachment did not overwhelm houses but reached the cantonal road. In the village, part of the municipality of Whitenessno damages were reported.
The extent of the collapse has yet to be ascertained: for this reason an inspection by geologists is planned, even with helicopter overflights. On 15 June the ‘blue phase’ was activated, which provides for the closure of some cantonal roads and the Albula railway line, in addition to the prohibition to enter the country. Along with the eviction of the 84 inhabitants over a month ago, six checkpoints have been set up and the area is under electronic video surveillance. I am overflights are also prohibited. Last Tuesday, after an initial collapse, even the farmers who had been authorized to work were evacuated from the fields downstream of the municipality.

June 16, 2023 – Updated June 16, 2023, 6:13 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Air China hits daily limit

You may also like

South Korea salvages part of rocket wreckage 15...

Putin in St. Petersburg: “Ukraine has no chance”....

Ognjen Dobrić close to moving to Virtus |...

Robert Bowers found guilty of 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue...

African leaders mediating Russia-Ukraine conflict arrive in Kiev...

The mayor Francesco Italia takes office in Syracuse,...

Guatemala is preparing for the elections, but there...

Kuki, a small magical world in the heart...

Missing child, sixth day without Kata. Carabinieri at...

Rainbow Ferragamo | Pre-Fall 23 Collection – MONDO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy