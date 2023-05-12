The conflict between Wagner and the Russian army over the retreat from Bahmut | Info

The commander of the Ukrainian battalion that participated in the attack on the Russian army in Bakhmut stated that the members of the “Wagner” unit were the first to leave the area.

The commander of the Ukrainian battalion that participated in the attack on the Russian army in Bahmut said that the members of the “Wagner” unit were the first to leave the area, writes the Croatian “Indeks”. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Russian paramilitary unit “Wagner”called out Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and said that the Russian regular army was the first to withdraw from Bakhmut.

Commander of the Ukrainian First Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade said that the “Wagner” units left their positions southwest of the city of Bakhmut, while the troops of the 72nd brigade of the Russian army remained to fight. The commander of the Ukrainian battalion added that at one point they used American missiles “HIMARS” and that the Russian soldiers surrendered only after being surrounded.

“For two hours we convinced them to surrender. Prigozhin wanted to blame the Russian troops for the failure, but they were good soldiers and fought hard. Prigogine is a liar“, said the commander of the Ukrainian battalion, adding that between 200 and 300 Russian soldiers were allegedly killed in those battles.

To recall, Yevgeny Prigozhin complained to Moscow on several occasions about the lack of ammunition, weapons and information. Last week, he even threatened Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that he would withdraw his units if they did not receive the necessary ammunition. The deadline for that ultimatum is today, May 10. It remains to be seen whether he will actually do so.

On Tuesday, May 9, a parade was held in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day. Vladimir Putin also spoke on this occasion.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

