Home World “The Conflict” is Bullitt’s new advance
World

“The Conflict” is Bullitt’s new advance

by admin
“The Conflict” is Bullitt’s new advance

“The Conflict” is the new single from the Catalan band Bullitta preview of what will be his next album titled “B Major” that will see the light next May 5th.

“The Conflict” is the new single by the Catalan band Bullitt after many years of silence. This song, together with his other advance “Fix Myself” outlines what will be the next album of twelve songs “B Major”which will go on sale on May 5th via B-Core (physical format). An album full of ultra-melodic punkrock sounds that represent the Catalan band so much.

One week after its launch, specifically on the day May 13, Bullitt will present his new album at the Altimira Festival of Cerdanyola del Vallès. They will also do it in Azavara room of Sant Feliu de Guíxols the day May 26in it Close Cyclein Espai Jove the Station of Girona he June 30th and in the room Moby Dick of Madrid he October 21.

“The Conflict” is a “most vibrant song that has the intention of filling us with the courage and bravery we need. The single was born in a dead-end riff that the band played in their rehearsals, until one day the melody was born and the rhythm and everything, little by little, made sense. The result is a most elegant cut that reminds us of that leap we made from the nineties to the 2000s”.

See also  Russia-Ukraine war, the cost of refugees for the EU exceeds 40 billion euros

You may also like

Egypt, to fight inflation, the government encourages cooking...

The Taliban against nepotism: no assignment to officials’...

Perez in the lead over Verstappen, Alonso third,...

Egypt, the chicken feet crisis: the government invites...

Closed Navajo Beach on Zakynthos | Entertainment

Aries, relationship life is in turmoil. Tomorrow’s horoscope,...

Label Israel what it is — an apartheid...

Seiko x pokemon – Mondo Japan

Silicon Valley Bank towards stew: not found a...

Crvena zvezda Student Center live broadcast livestream livescore...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy