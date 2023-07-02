The controversy of Twitter users after Musk imposed the post reading limit. Macaulay Culkin: ‘We’re moving’

Sunday morning the owner of Twitter, Elon Muskdecided again to raise the tweet limit which can be read by users every day. After starting with 6 thousand a day for verified accounts, 600 for unverified and 300 for recently registered users (without specifying how long), we have moved on to new limits which are respectively 10mila, mille e 500. The decision to limit the number of tweets read was justified on Saturday by Musk with the motivation of having to “tackling extreme levels of data scraping”, a computer technique of extracting data from a website by means of software programs, “and of manipulating the system”. Musk’s was presented as a move to prevent companies from artificial intelligence For example OpenAI to carry out aggressive campaigns of data mining towards the users of its platform.

The people of Twitter suffered rejected this novelty introduced by the company and many, among them also celebrity, have opened to the option of definitely abandon the social network preferring others options. The first of them was the actor Macaulay Culkinwho communicated his choice to abandon twitter precisely with a tweet: “From now on we move exclusively to Instagram. So if you want to find me, that’s where I’ll be. Thanks a lot Twitter. It was… something.”

Moving exclusively to Instagram from now on. So if you want to find me that’s where I’ll be. Thanks a bunch Twitter. It’s been… something. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) July 2, 2023

Many observers are not convinced however of the reasons presented by Musk and believe that the objectives of the owner of the platform are purely in nature economic. Musk indeed, who bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars last year, has immediately carried forward radical decisions to find a way of increase profits e cut costs operations of its platform. This latest unexpected decision could therefore be a further attempt to increase the monetization resulting from this property.

