Kramatorsk — Assault on the Dnieper. A group of about a hundred Ukrainian raiders crossed the river at Kherson, managing to set foot on the left bank and keep it there, hiding in the houses and along the streets close to the famous Antonovsky bridgein the Russian-occupied area. They got to the other side thanks to the cover of artillery fire and electronic blackout systems that prevent drones from flying and sending coordinates to the howitzers to hit them precisely.

