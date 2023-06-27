Home » Polifin, change at the top with the arrival of Galateri di Genola and Tivegna
Polifin, new board members: “for a less familiar and more managerial management”

New board members for Polifin, the holding company of the group that controls Gewiss, Costim and Chorus Life. In fact, the laws were ratified in the ordinary assembly appointments of Massimo Tivegnaas general manager of the company, and of Gabriele Galateri of Genola as an adviser, while the presidency remains firm: reconfirmed the role of president a Fabio Livio Bosatelli the role of president and her deputy was reconfirmed for Giovanna Terzi.

The move, says a note, marks a change of governance for the holding – in the name of continuity of the shareholding structure represented by the Bosatelli family – evolving its nature from family to managerial, under the banner of operations and openness to the markets. After all, it is a very propitious moment for “family businessranging at full speed.

