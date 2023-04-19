The CRANC Illa de Menorca adds a new batch of names

If a few weeks ago they joined the Menorcan festival in love, Sandre y At night to their poster for this next edition in which they previously announced the names of Swim Surf, Belako, La Paloma y Alanairenow we can confirm that they will be part of the event as well _juno (joint project of Zahara y Martí Perarnau of A lot), the Americans Crocodiles and the Majorcans The Cicely Satellites (previously known as Satellites), Barrera y Black Sea Deluge.

In this way, the festival poster is taking shape and the best thing is that the distribution by days has been made known from the outset. On Thursday the 21st you will be able to see Nada Surf and The Cicely Satellites; on Friday the 22nd to Belako, La Paloma, Por Las Noches, Black Sea Deluge and Barrera. As for Saturday the 23rd, the stars will be Crocodiles, _juno, Sandré, Alanaire and Enamorados.

An appointment at this boutique festival surrounded by nature with a very limited capacity and concerts without overlaps that you cannot miss and for which you can already purchase tickets here.

