Home » Ex-cross-country skier Hoffmann ends 30-year career
Sports

Ex-cross-country skier Hoffmann ends 30-year career

by admin
Ex-cross-country skier Hoffmann ends 30-year career

Austria’s former top cross-country skier Christian Hoffmann has announced his retirement after 30 years in competition. The 48-year-old has been involved in the ski mountaineering World Cup for the past few years after he hung his cross-country skis on the wall in December 2009 after a two-year doping ban was imposed on him.

GEPA/David Geieregger

His greatest successes were relay gold at the World Championships in Ramsau in 1999 and Olympic gold in Salt Lake City in 2002 over the 30 km. At the ski mountaineering World Cup finals in Tromsö, Norway, Hoffmann recently finished ninth in the vertical race.

“That was another nice final chord, but it didn’t change anything in my decision,” the Upper Austrian was quoted as saying in a broadcast by Ski Austria (ÖSV) on Wednesday. Hoffmann will remain connected to the sport in the development department of his ski company.

See also  Banchero, who is the first choice of the NBA Draft

You may also like

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal: United go four points...

It’s not over yet, says the Hradec coach....

Darius Garland scored 32 points in the Cavs’...

Milan, will the money arrive for the big...

“We will appeal if the College were to...

A serac fall leaves two dead and one...

The history of Zampagna – Tiscali Sport

Karviná took advantage of the losses to Příbram...

Juve, “on the -15 points lack of motivation”:...

Misakyan takes bronze in the snatch at European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy