Home » the crowns that Carlo will wear and the diamonds of discord – Corriere TV
World

the crowns that Carlo will wear and the diamonds of discord – Corriere TV

by admin
the crowns that Carlo will wear and the diamonds of discord – Corriere TV

On May 6 in London the most awaited royal event. Gorgeous jewels will be worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla

Elizabeth II with the imperial crown resting on the head of the young sovereign, after that of St Edward the Confessor. It is the image that returns the meaning of the role of symbols on May 6th. The heart of the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May in fact, it will be a ritual punctuated by many real symbols. It’s the Regalia, the Crown Jewels which have been used for each since the seventeenth century solemn coronation in London.

From the seventeenth century because with the exception of the golden spoon which will also be used for the consecration of Charles, they were re-forged after the brief republican period. Kept in the Tower of London, they contain the very meaning of the ritual that will usher in the new Carolingian age. (edited by Enrica Roddolo and Valentina Baldisserri)

April 22, 2023 – Updated April 22, 2023, 09:18 am

© breaking latest news

See also  The chickens of the world below: the photo of the day from the war in Ukraine

You may also like

Nemanja Nikolić shocked by Devi’s behavior at the...

Wagner group delivers rockets to Sudan | Info

The US Supreme Court has said the abortion...

«Reunion with my brother Liam? We won’t. The...

Raped in Milan on the regional train, 36-year-old...

Listening Elephants present collaboration with Glen Hansard

Nathy Peluso embraces danceable pop with her “Tonta”

Restructuring of Railways RS | Info

The US Supreme Court maintains access to the...

Japanese media: Expert investigation found that AI chat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy