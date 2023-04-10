Il Dalai Lama apologized after the publication on social media of a video that shows him kissing a boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue“. The Tibetan spiritual leader’s office said it wanted to apologize to the boy and his family “for the pain that his words may have caused”. “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the child and his family, as well as his many friends around the world, for any pain his words may have caused,” read a statement posted on official Twitter, as reported. the international media. “His Holiness he often makes fun of the people he meets in innocent and playful way, even in public and in front of cameras. He regrets this incident,” the message continues.

The video in question, which went viral, was captured during an event on February 28 when the 87-year-old Dalai Lama spoke to a group of students at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, northern India. In the video we see a little boy who approaches a microphone and asks the Buddhist spiritual leader: “Can I hug you?”. The Nobel Peace Prize winner invites the child onto the stage, saying: “Here first”, and points to his cheek, which the child kisses. And he continues: “Then I think here too”, and points to his lips. The Dalai Lama then brings the child’s chin towards him and kisses him on the lips. Laughter and applause are heard in the video. The two touch each other with their heads, before the Dalai Lama sticks out his tongue and says: “And suck my tongue.” When the two embrace, later in the video, the Dalai Lama tickles the child under the armpits.