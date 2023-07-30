Home » the damaged buildings, the debris on the ground – Corriere TV
the damaged buildings, the debris on the ground – Corriere TV

the damaged buildings, the debris on the ground – Corriere TV

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow overnight damaging two office buildings. This was confirmed by the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram. “An attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the city of Moscow has been thwarted,” the Russian Defense Department quoted by Tass as saying. «A Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in flight by air defense assets over the territory of Odintsovo district of the Moscow region»; two more drones crashed on the territory of the “Moscow-City” non-residential building complex. Tass also reports one injured following the explosion caused by one of the drones.

July 30, 2023 – Updated July 30, 2023, 12:50pm

