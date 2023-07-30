Very late defeat: Germany has to tremble now – women’s football

Germany’s captain Alexandra Popp clasps her hands in front of her face. © APA / afp / FRANCK FIFE

A goal conceded enormously late brings the German footballers back down to earth. Now Alexandra Popp & Co. have to tremble.

The German soccer players have to tremble at the World Cup to progress. In the 2-1 draw against Colombia on Sunday, the DFB team conceded the crucial second goal by Manuela Vanegas (90+7) shortly before the end of injury time, who was criminally left alone at a corner kick and nodded off with a header. In the final group game on Thursday against South Korea, only a win will definitely lead to the round of 16.

Colombia’s super striker Linda Caicedo gave the South American runners-up the lead with a world-class goal in the 52nd minute. Germany’s captain Alexandra Popp equalized in the 89th minute with a converted penalty kick. The DFB selection struggled in the game in front of 40,499 spectators and was only able to create a few compelling chances.

Germany still has it in its own hands

After Morocco’s surprising 1-0 win against South Korea a few hours earlier, the German selection in Group H could have made it clear that they had reached the round of 16. After all, the DFB women still have progress in their own hands. They would travel to Melbourne for the round of 16 on August 5 as group winners and Adelaide as runners-up. Possible opponents are France, Brazil or Jamaica.

A little dance by the Colombians after the 1-0. © APA / afp / FRANCK FIFE

In Group H, Colombia leads the field with six points, Germany is second with three points, followed by Morocco (3 points) and South Korea (0).

