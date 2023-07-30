Cyclone in Russia dead and injured – DW – July 30, 2023

The violent storm hit a tent camp in a forest in the Russian republic of Mari El. Republic leader Yuri Zaitsev announced in the capital Yoshkar-Ola that at least eight people died, including three children. Ten people were taken to the hospital, said the mayor of the city of Yoshkar-Ola, Yevgeny Maslow. According to official figures, a total of 27 people were injured. Yoshkar-Ola is the largest city in the Russian Republic of Mari El, located east of Moscow on the north bank of the Volga.

The affected group of tourists had set up camp at a beach on Lake Yalchik in the forest. There – more than 700 kilometers east of Moscow – trees fell on tents and cars during the storm.

The storm caused extensive damage to the campsiteImage: Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS/picture alliance

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said nearly 100 rescue workers were on duty to clear debris at the campsite. The holiday group had not previously registered their stay there with the authorities. The visitors also ignored the weather forecast. Hundreds of people who had come by car stayed at the lake in tents or their vehicles. According to media reports, many cars were unable to leave the region after the hurricane began on Saturday evening because the roads were blocked by fallen trees.

Other rescue workers are ready to be deployedImage: Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS/picture alliance

Many places without electricity

According to a statement from civil defense, more than 500 towns and cities in the Volga Federal District, which includes other republics in addition to Mari El, were affected by the hurricane-force storm. More than 70 people were injured. The storm knocked down hundreds of trees and cut power to 520 communities. In addition, the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven public buildings were damaged.

In the Republic of Tatarstan, according to authorities, a child died when a tree fell on a tent. There is damage to the roofs of more than 40 houses, it said.

kle/se (afp, dpa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

