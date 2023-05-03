The Danko Jones tour arrives in our country this month

Danko Jones returns to our country to present the songs from an album, the tenth, “Power Trio”, which could not be presented in conditions throughout the world. So this new tour is a settling of pending accounts at the same time that it will also serve to present some of the compositions that will be part of the Canadian’s next work, “Electric Sounds”which will be released this year, and to celebrate the twenty-five years of the project that combines rock and punk with high doses of energy.