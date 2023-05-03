Home » The Danko Jones tour arrives in our country this month
World

The Danko Jones tour arrives in our country this month

by admin
The Danko Jones tour arrives in our country this month

Danko Jones returns to our country to present the songs from an album, the tenth, “Power Trio”, which could not be presented in conditions throughout the world. So this new tour is a settling of pending accounts at the same time that it will also serve to present some of the compositions that will be part of the Canadian’s next work, “Electric Sounds”which will be released this year, and to celebrate the twenty-five years of the project that combines rock and punk with high doses of energy.

Danko Jones has just presented “Guess Who’s Back”, the first single from “Electric Sounds”, so it will surely be one of the songs that the Toronto band will perform at their Spanish concerts. And these concerts will take place in Bilbao (May 9, Cafe Theater), Barcelona (10 mayo, Razzmatazz 2), Valencia (May 11, Moon Room) and Madrid (May 12, Copernicus Room).

See also  Neither with Biden nor with Trump: the majority of Americans do not want revenge in 2024

You may also like

Trump denies raping writer: ‘Ridiculous and disgusting story’

The grandfather of the girl who was killed...

Russia law on changing the gender of the...

Brazilian police raid ex-President Bolsonaro’s home, confiscate mobile...

Israel, Khader Adnan’s death triggers ‘Hunger Intifada’: More...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 04 May...

Moves will present their new album “Indian Sabotage”...

Among the victims of the massacre were schoolgirls...

Is there something going on in the Taiwan...

Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy