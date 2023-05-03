Home » The Wydad and El-Jaish summit ends in a 1-1 tie, and “Al-Masat” doubles Raja’s troubles
The Wydad and El-Jaish summit ends in a 1-1 tie, and "Al-Masat" doubles Raja's troubles

The Wydad and El-Jaish summit ends in a 1-1 tie, and “Al-Masat” doubles Raja’s troubles
Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor

Wydad Athletic tied with its guest, the Royal Army, with a goal for one, in the match that brought them together, today, Wednesday, on the floor of the Mohammed V sports complex in Casablanca, while Morocco’s Fez doubled the troubles of Raja Athletic after defeating it with two goals to a goal, with a postponed drawing of the 24th round of the professional national championship. First Division Football Clubs.

The red team finished the first half, ahead with a goal to nothing, before the Royal Army equalized in the last breaths of the match.

Monteiro Borges scored the goal of Wydad Athletic by mistake against his own goal (D45 + 6). While the goal of the Royal Army, Amin Abu Al-Fateh, fell by mistake against his own goal (D90 + 7).

After this tie, Wydad Athletic raised its score to 50 points in second place, while the Royal Army remained in the lead with 51 points.

The Royal Army had defeated Wydad Athletic Club by 3 goals in the first leg (ninth round).

For the account of the same round, the Moroccan team Fez doubled the troubles of Raja Athletic after defeating it with two goals to one, in the match that brought them together on the grounds of the Grand Stadium of Fez.

Bilal Al-Wadghiri (D41) and Imad Al-Riahi scored the goals from the penalty kick (67D), while Sofiane Benjdaida ensured that the difference was reduced for Raja in the 88th minute.

With this victory, Maghreb Fez raised its score at 32 points in eighth place, while the Raja Athletic counter stopped at 35 points in fifth place.

