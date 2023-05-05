Home » The deceased Arsenio Iglesijas Miroslav Đukić said goodbye to him | Sport
World

The deceased Arsenio Iglesijas Miroslav Đukić said goodbye to him | Sport

by admin
The deceased Arsenio Iglesijas Miroslav Đukić said goodbye to him | Sport

Miroslav Đukić was among the first to say goodbye to Arsenio Iglesias.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter RC Deportivo

Sad news comes from Spain. The legendary coach of Deportivo and Real Madrid, Arsenio Iglesias, died at the age of 93. He was born on December 24, 1930 and left a big mark on Spanish football. Miroslav Đukić was among the first to say goodbye to him.

The Serbian expert had an emotional farewell. “This news is very sad for all Deportivo fans and for the world of football. He was one of the key people in the creation of ‘Superdepor’“, Đukić said for “Marka”. He was actually on the bench in the 1993/94 season when La Coruña lost the title because Đukić missed a penalty against Valencia in the last round.

In his playing career, Iglesias was part of Deportivo Fabril, then Deportivo La Coruña, then he played in Seville, Granada, Oviedo and Albacete, and in 1966 he ended his playing career and moved into coaching. From the bench, he led Deportivo Fabril, Deportivo La Coruña, Ercules, Zaragoza, Burgos, Elche, Almeria, Compostela, Real Madrid and Galicia. He won the Segunda with Zaragoza and the King’s Cup with Deportivo.


Miroslav Đukić missed the penalty
Izvor: YouTube/Deportivo La Coruna

See also  Vaccines, beds and lies about data: Beijing's defeat over the pandemic

You may also like

The city pays for the funerals of those...

Udinese – Goal for continuity, five matches to...

Preparations for the coronation of Charles III

Lidia Buble, definitively convicted after bribing two policemen

Ukraine, the head of Wagner Prigozhin shows the...

Naples: shots in the championship party, one dead...

In a video the anger of the head...

Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) announces solo album with...

What a dying climate negotiator has to say...

Keba about friendship with Džeja | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy