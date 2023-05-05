The deceased Arsenio Iglesijas Miroslav Đukić said goodbye to him | Sport

Miroslav Đukić was among the first to say goodbye to Arsenio Iglesias.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter RC Deportivo

Sad news comes from Spain. The legendary coach of Deportivo and Real Madrid, Arsenio Iglesias, died at the age of 93. He was born on December 24, 1930 and left a big mark on Spanish football. Miroslav Đukić was among the first to say goodbye to him.

The Serbian expert had an emotional farewell. “This news is very sad for all Deportivo fans and for the world of football. He was one of the key people in the creation of ‘Superdepor’“, Đukić said for “Marka”. He was actually on the bench in the 1993/94 season when La Coruña lost the title because Đukić missed a penalty against Valencia in the last round.

In his playing career, Iglesias was part of Deportivo Fabril, then Deportivo La Coruña, then he played in Seville, Granada, Oviedo and Albacete, and in 1966 he ended his playing career and moved into coaching. From the bench, he led Deportivo Fabril, Deportivo La Coruña, Ercules, Zaragoza, Burgos, Elche, Almeria, Compostela, Real Madrid and Galicia. He won the Segunda with Zaragoza and the King’s Cup with Deportivo.