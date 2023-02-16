Home World the defendant Gianvito Italiano is accused of murder
the defendant Gianvito Italiano is accused of murder

the defendant Gianvito Italiano is accused of murder

The trial for the murder of the 22-year-old boy Vincenzo Trovato di Trappeto killed in August 2022 in Balestrate in front of a club has begun in the second section of the Court of Palermo. The only defendant is Gianvito Italiano,…

See also  Usa, twins born from frozen embryos 30 years ago. A religious body encourages "adoptions" come from the cold

