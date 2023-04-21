Home » The delicate journey of the Pope to Viktor Orban, against the background of the conflict in Ukraine
World

The delicate journey of the Pope to Viktor Orban, against the background of the conflict in Ukraine

by admin
The delicate journey of the Pope to Viktor Orban, against the background of the conflict in Ukraine

Pope francesco meet Viktor Orban in Budapest, at the end of April, in an attempt to influence the end of the war in Ukraine through a moral suasion with Russia.

Up until the beginning of the Russian invasion, Jorge Mario Bergoglio had had few interactions with the Hungarian prime minister, a champion of sovereignty and proponent of an “illiberal Christian democracy” very distant from the Pope of Brothers all. No open controversy, but on the question of migrants or the relationship with Islam the distances were clear.

See also  Condominium collapsed in Marseille, people dig through the rubble to look for the missing - Video

You may also like

“Mermaids”, the new single from Florence + The...

Sudan, at least 413 dead and 3,551 wounded....

Russia is threatened with new sanctions Info

Palermo, first moves for the Renzo Barbera stadium:...

ABA League Playoff Pairings | Sport

President of Bolivia visits Venezuela and the two...

What fortune does the new lover of impresario...

Brescia’s salvation blow in Reggio Calabria

Caramel about career | Fun

FEPS Young Academic Network. Brief reflections on think...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy