The delicate journey of the Pope to Viktor Orban, against the background of the conflict in Ukraine

Pope francesco meet Viktor Orban in Budapest, at the end of April, in an attempt to influence the end of the war in Ukraine through a moral suasion with Russia.

Up until the beginning of the Russian invasion, Jorge Mario Bergoglio had had few interactions with the Hungarian prime minister, a champion of sovereignty and proponent of an “illiberal Christian democracy” very distant from the Pope of Brothers all. No open controversy, but on the question of migrants or the relationship with Islam the distances were clear.