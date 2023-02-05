Home World The Deliver Us Mars adventure begins with the launch trailer
Frontier Foundry and KeokeN Interactive today celebrate the launch of the new sci-fi adventure Deliver Us Mars with a launch trailer that shows us the story that we will live in the role of the protagonist, ended up on Mars and forced to survive a hostile environment.

Deliver Us Mars is set 10 years after the dramatic events of Deliver Us The Moon and follows astronaut-in-training Kathy Johanson as she joins the crew of the space shuttle Zephyr as they are tasked with a crucial mission: to recover massive colony ships known as ARKs, which have the power to reverse the devastating effects of climate change on a 20-year-old Earth. future. The crew travels to Mars to retrieve these vessels from Outward, a shadowy organization that has appropriated this life-saving technology and chosen to leave humanity behind. Kathy, however, has a personal reason for joining the mission: to uncover the truth about her fugitive father’s disappearance after a mysterious transmission from the Red Planet suggests he may still be alive.

Once landed on Mars, players will explore a multitude of environments, from sand-blasted settlements to frozen valleys to abandoned ARKs, each offering different gameplay challenges. Whether it’s using Kathy’s climbing axes to overcome terrifying falls from rock faces, or solving mind-bending puzzles to progress, or scuba diving and hurtling dunes aboard Martian rovers, Deliver Us Mars promises an unforgettable narrative journey, fusing cinematic adventure with epic personal stake.

