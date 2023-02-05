Frontier Foundry and KeokeN Interactive today celebrate the launch of the new sci-fi adventure Deliver Us Mars with a launch trailer that shows us the story that we will live in the role of the protagonist, ended up on Mars and forced to survive a hostile environment.

Deliver Us Mars is set 10 years after the dramatic events of Deliver Us The Moon and follows astronaut-in-training Kathy Johanson as she joins the crew of the space shuttle Zephyr as they are tasked with a crucial mission: to recover massive colony ships known as ARKs, which have the power to reverse the devastating effects of climate change on a 20-year-old Earth. future. The crew travels to Mars to retrieve these vessels from Outward, a shadowy organization that has appropriated this life-saving technology and chosen to leave humanity behind. Kathy, however, has a personal reason for joining the mission: to uncover the truth about her fugitive father’s disappearance after a mysterious transmission from the Red Planet suggests he may still be alive.

Once landed on Mars, players will explore a multitude of environments, from sand-blasted settlements to frozen valleys to abandoned ARKs, each offering different gameplay challenges. Whether it’s using Kathy’s climbing axes to overcome terrifying falls from rock faces, or solving mind-bending puzzles to progress, or scuba diving and hurtling dunes aboard Martian rovers, Deliver Us Mars promises an unforgettable narrative journey, fusing cinematic adventure with epic personal stake.

Here is the video: good vision.