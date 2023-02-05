Verona, round of ‘call’ and double beds in the private room: a night club seized. The Gdf arrests two Italians

The Guardia Of Finance Of Verona has implemented an order of the Gip of the Scaliger Court which ordered the precautionary measure of house arrest against two Italian citizensunder investigation for aiding and abetting e exploitation of prostitutionin addition to the seizure of a well-known and popular nightclub in the capital.

From the investigations by the Fiamme Gialle, the ordinance reads, they identified numerous “extras”, including some without an employment contract, intent on “entertaining” the customers. The various “dressing rooms” were equipped with sofas and lap dance poles, as well as a room – in a sort of private area – set up with a double bed.

Taken maxi sanctions involving the competent Labor Inspectorate for the suspension of the activity, as the “black” workforce was 10% higher than that regularly employed. Other elements have allowed the Financiers to hypothesize that the place was used as a real prostitution centre.

Subsequent investigations made it possible to reconstruct a “ring” circuit; the actual “manager” of the night club, already burdened by specific police record and recently convicted of similar actsoperated with the complicity of the formal owner and legal representative of the premises.

