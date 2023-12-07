The deputy editor-in-chief at GSP allegedly tried to commit suicide

The deputy editor-in-chief of Gazeta Sporturilor, Bogdan Stamatoiu, allegedly tried to end his days after driving his car into a pole, informs Antenna 3 CNN. He is in critical condition at a hospital in the capital.

Pantelimon police officers were alerted to the fact that, on DJ 301 in Tânganu village, a car ran into a high-voltage pole. The event took place around 1:00 p.m., the quoted source says.

“The traffic police from Pantelimon went to the scene, and from the first checks they found that a car, while traveling on DJ 301 from the direction of Călăraşi county towards Cernica commune, in the km 9 area, would have left the side roadway and would have collided with a high voltage pole, located on the right side of the road on which it was traveling.

As a result of the impact, the driver, namely a 55-year-old man, was injured, who was transported to the hospital by the medical crew that arrived on the scene, for the provision of specialized care. The traffic police from Pantelimon are conducting investigations in the framework of a criminal case, under the aspect of the commission of the crime of culpable bodily harm”, says the press release issued by the Traffic Police.

Share this: Facebook

X

