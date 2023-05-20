The disciplinary commission of the FS BiH punished FK Borac and other clubs | Sports

On Friday, the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina published in the Official Gazette the decisions of the Disciplinary Commission from its last session, where clubs and individuals were punished.

Banja Luka fared the worst Fighterwhich is sanctioned with a total of six thousand KM because of the behavior of the fans at two games.

The Red and Blue were fined 5,000 KM for racist and discriminatory messages and the use of pyrotechnics in the match against Željezničar. Also, the club from Banja Luka was fined an additional 1,000 KM for the use of pyrotechnics by fans in the match against Velež.

After Borac, the champion will have to pay the most in the coffers of the Federation Zrinjski (3.000 KM) due to pyrotechnic devices in the match against Sarajevo, and then follows another club from Mostar – Velež with a penalty of 1.500 KM.

They are “rebated” per thousand Železničar, Sloboda and Široki Brijegalso due to the use of pyrotechnics by the fans, but the team from “Grbavica” and due to the poor organization of the match against Igman.

And coach Želje Nermin Bašić was sanctioned with 500 KM, and the reason is commenting on the trial.

The assistant coach of Igman was fined the same amount Jenis Cosicdue to “violation of the code of conduct” in the match in Banja Luka (1:0).

