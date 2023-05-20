Hula Hoop: Build Muscle and Burn Calories | > – Guide

Status: 05/11/2023 09:51 a.m The hula hoop is a true all-rounder among sports equipment. It builds muscles, burns calories, promotes blood circulation and stimulates the organs.

The hula hoop, the toy of yesteryear, is making a comeback as an effective fitness tool. Give a strong push and then rotate your hips rhythmically to keep the hoop up – this should ensure less waist circumference, tight skin and a flat stomach.

Effective muscle building of different muscle groups

Although it seems playful, you can build muscle with a hula hoop. Several muscle groups are used at the same time:

abs

back muscles

Buttock muscle

thigh muscles

In order to be able to hold the hula hoop, tighten the large abdominal muscles. The better you can let the tire rotate, the more the smaller, deeper abdominal muscles are trained – and not only arm and leg muscles but also the muscles along the spine on the back. This can relieve and prevent back and neck pain. Anyone who can hold out for at least 15 minutes at a time has effective muscle training for the entire trunk.

Training stimulates metabolism and blood circulation

In addition, swinging the tire gets the metabolism going and promotes blood circulation in the skin. The inner organs are also massaged – digestion and fat burning are stimulated. To burn 400 to 600 calories, you have to keep the hoop moving for about an hour – or incorporate variations and exercises into your workout.

Beginners: Slowly increase to 30 minutes at a time

The tire was invented by a Californian toy manufacturer in the 1950s. The name is composed of “Hula”, the Hawaiian dance and the English term for hoop “Hoop”. Once you get the hang of it, you should slowly increase from ten to 30 minutes at a time – there is no upper limit.

Increase the level of difficulty with various exercises

With variations, the degree of difficulty can be increased and the calorie consumption increased – in addition, the sense of balance and the ability to coordinate are trained.

Change of direction: circling in the opposite direction – that’s more difficult than you think.

Vary speed: swing the hoop alternately fast and slow so it doesn’t get boring.

Extend one arm vertically and bend your head in the opposite direction – switch sides after a few minutes. This trains your stomach and sense of balance.

Circling your arms: swinging parallel to the hoop allows you to bend your arms and make slight circular movements – good for coordination and not that easy.

Hip circles on one leg: Get the hoop going and after a while lift one leg very slightly and slowly – tighten your stomach and the leg will lift almost by itself.

Hula hoop as a dumbbell: In order to protect the hips in between, the hoop can also be used as a weight, for example with tense arms lift the hoop over your head and slowly lower it to your shoulders.

Hula Squats: Get in the hoop and hold it in your hands on either side. Bend your knees and push your knees outwards – but make sure that you can still see the tips of your toes. Take the tire with you when coming up and going down again. More difficult: Bend your knees while swinging tires and come back up.

Preparation for endurance sports

Hula hoop is an excellent preparatory training to strengthen muscles and get fit for endurance sports such as jogging. Knees and joints become supple through the tire circles, so that you can slowly get back into running by going for walks.

Low risk of injury

The risk of injury during hula hoop training is very low: small bleeding, i.e. bruises, can occur on the skin if you are sensitive or if you exaggerate the hoop circles. Pregnant women, people with fresh scars or fresh joint replacements should avoid hula hoop training. People who take blood thinners need to be careful. Especially if you opt for a tire with knobs and a weight of 1,500 grams. Heavy tires have more flywheel mass and stay up longer. If the hip swing works perfectly at some point, you can also switch to a lighter tire.

Expert on the subject

