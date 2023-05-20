Yellow teeth, how to whiten them: natural method, excellent results

Yellow teeth: it is not only a consequence of poor oral hygiene. There can be a number of different causes. How to whiten them naturally? There are several options that we can follow

And bright and white smile is always a good business card and dental health sign. Also, it can boost self-confidence. However, many people are faced with it the problem of yellow teeth, which can be caused by several factors, not necessarily related to poor oral hygiene. Smoking, eating habits or agingfor example, are determining causes.

As mentioned, the causes of yellow teeth can be many. Let’s find out.

Bad eating habits. Some foods and drinks, such as coffee, tea, red wine, carbonated drinks and foods rich in dyes, can stain teeth over time. Inadequate oral hygiene. Poor oral hygiene can lead to build-up of plaque and tartar on the teeth, which can contribute to their yellowing. Tobacco smoke. Cigarette smoke contains chemicals that can penetrate tooth enamel and cause it to turn yellow. Aging. As we age, tooth enamel can wear awayrevealing the underlying layer, dentinewhich is naturally yellow in color. Medicines. Some drugs, such as tetracycline antibioticscan stain teeth when taken during tooth development.

Teeth: Can You Whiten Them Naturally? How to do

If the natural color turns yellow for extrinsic reasons, it is possible to rely on professional oral hygiene sessions (i.e. the famous “teeth cleaning”). Before we get to this point, though, we can try to recover the situation in a natural and homely way. That’s how.



Brushing and flossing. Good oral hygiene is essential to keep your teeth white. Brush your teeth at least twice a day for two minutes and use dental floss to remove food debris and plaque between the teeth.

The baking soda it has whitening properties and is a popular natural remedy for yellow teeth. You can use it as a toothpaste by mixing it with water and gently brushing your teeth. However, you shouldn't overuse this method as it could damage your enamel.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid which can reduce inflammation of the gums and fight harmful bacteria in the mouth. You can use it as an oral rinse by gargling a small amount of coconut oil for 10 to 15 minutes a day.