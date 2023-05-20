Totally gone! Microsoft began to remove Win11/10 IE browser elements | XFastest News

In February of this year, Microsoft officially ended support for the IE11 browser, but some elements still remain in the system.

Recently, Microsoft released a blog post, announcing a series of follow-up actions to disable IE browser.

According to the content of the blog post, on May 23, Microsoft will release an optional non-secure “C” update to remove references to visual elements related to the IE11 browser in some Win10 versions.

And in Pudding Tuesday, June 13, Microsoft will release a security update (type B update) that will completely remove all visual references to IE11 from Windows, which will include elements such as the IE11 icon in the start menu and taskbar.

This means that after June 13, users will no longer be able to find any visual content related to the IE browser in the system, and Edge has finally completed the long handover work.

However, judging from the current situation, even if all related visual elements are removed, the kernel of the IE browser will still exist in the Windows system to provide basic support for some system applications.



