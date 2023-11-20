Home » The Dominican Press Society (SIP) Announces New Board Members and Commissions
A new chapter begins for the Dominican Press Society (SIP) as it welcomes three prominent Dominican journalists to its board of directors. Miguel Franjul, director of Listín Diario; Nuria Piera, director of N Digital; and José Monegro, director of El Día Newspaper have been chosen as members of the new board.

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) has also renewed two-thirds of its Board of Directors with the election of 20 new members and its president, Roberto Rock, has appointed the heads of the commissions that will accompany him in his mandate.

In addition to the new Dominican directors, the IAPA welcomed new members from countries across the Americas. These new directors will serve a three-year term, until 2026, and represent a diverse range of media organizations.

Rock has also chosen the journalists who will chair the commissions that will accompany him, and journalist Nuria Piera will be in charge of the Chapultepec and Salta Sub-commission.

The IAPA is a non-profit organization dedicated to defending and promoting freedom of the press and expression in the Americas. It is made up of more than 1,300 publications from the Western Hemisphere and is headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States. This new board and its members bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise, and will contribute to the organization’s mission of supporting press freedom and journalism in the region.

