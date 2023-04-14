The British Echo & The Bunnymen They will tour three Spanish cities during the month of September: Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona. Tickets are already available for the concerts in Valencia and Madrid, while those in Barcelona will go on sale shortly.

With the reissue of his greatest hits compilation “Songs To Learn & Sing” and his tour “Celebrating 40 Years Of Magical Songs”, Echo & The Bunnymen continue this 2023 celebrating their musical career, this time, in Spain. His career began in 1978 -at first calling himself just Echo, a duo between McCulloch and the guitarist Will Sergeantuntil the bassist came in The Pattinsons– and lasts until the present.

Now we can see you in Valencia (September 24, Sala Repvblicca), Madrid (September 26, La Riviera) and Barcelona (September 29, Razzmatazz 1). Tickets for the first two concerts are now available at these links: Valencia tickets, Madrid tickets.

It doesn’t hurt to remember that they are one of the indisputable British bands that emerged in the eighties and that with their distinctive features -melancholic, gloomy, overcast- one can trace their influence on a multitude of subsequent formations, from Interpol until Oasisgoing by Arcade Fire, The Killers y The Flaming Lips. Furthermore, without the attitude of its vocalist, Ian McCulloch, the quintessential post-punk frontman, surely there would not have been such provocative personalities as those of Ian Brown (Stone Roses) y Liam Gallagher (Oasis).

Between 1988 and 1997 they had their moment of doubt, coinciding with the temporary escape of McCulloch, who together with Sergeant then set up the project Electrafixion and he published two of his three solo albums. It seemed that the group's days were numbered. But Ian took the microphone from him again and they regained their verve with the dignified "Evergreen" (97), to go on to clear up all doubts about his future with the superb "What Are You Going To Do With Your Life?" (99). So far this century they have released five more albums, the last one in October 2018, entitled "The Stars, The Ocean & The Moon"containing thirteen seminal songs from his songbook reinterpreted along with two new tracks.