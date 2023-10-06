Germany Promises Another Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine to Bolster Infrastructure Security

Germany Offers Ukraine Additional Patriot Air Defense System to Counter Winter Attacks

Germany has pledged to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defense system to safeguard against potential attacks on infrastructure during the winter, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Spain. The move aims to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and protect against potential missile and drone attacks by Russia. Germany had previously supplied Ukraine with three Patriot air defense systems, making the latest announcement the fourth of its kind. The decision comes in light of a recent Russian attack in the town of Hroza, resulting in the death of at least 52 people. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in defending itself against “missile terror” from Russia. President Zelensky thanked Germany for its support, emphasizing that it not only defends Ukraine but also Europe and shared values.

