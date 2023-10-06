Home » Germany Promises Another Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine to Bolster Infrastructure Security
World

Germany Promises Another Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine to Bolster Infrastructure Security

by admin
Germany Promises Another Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine to Bolster Infrastructure Security

Germany Offers Ukraine Additional Patriot Air Defense System to Counter Winter Attacks

Germany has pledged to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defense system to safeguard against potential attacks on infrastructure during the winter, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Spain. The move aims to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and protect against potential missile and drone attacks by Russia. Germany had previously supplied Ukraine with three Patriot air defense systems, making the latest announcement the fourth of its kind. The decision comes in light of a recent Russian attack in the town of Hroza, resulting in the death of at least 52 people. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in defending itself against “missile terror” from Russia. President Zelensky thanked Germany for its support, emphasizing that it not only defends Ukraine but also Europe and shared values.

See also  Macron will talk to Biden after the nuclear submarine contract is "grabbed" by the US

You may also like

Samuel Stern: “The Black Horse” – Mondo Japan

WINDTRE Insurance, the offer is now available in...

2023 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Narges Mohammadi...

We will continue to narrate the Gospel of...

Workshop with Ana Mitzakoff at Tok&Stok – MONDO...

Empoli-Udinese / The probable lineups: here are the...

Bilboloop, Foyone, Fenomena, The Baboon Show, The Long...

Peruvian Police Make Major Arrests, Capture Alleged Members...

When will there be full access to sexual...

Russian President Putin Suggests Return to Nuclear Weapons...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy