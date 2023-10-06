CNN: Trump’s Chaos Reignites in the Republican-led House as He Endorses Jim Jordan for Speaker

Former President Donald Trump has plunged back into the chaos and controversy surrounding the Republican-led House of Representatives, endorsing Jim Jordan for the position of House Speaker. Trump’s endorsement came after a day of rumors about his possible visit to the U.S. Capitol and speculations about his potential intervention as interim president. Jordan, a polarizing figure in Washington and a loyal ally of Trump, is running against Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise for the top job. If Jordan wins, it could lead to a period of intense confrontation with the White House and increase the chances of a government shutdown next month. However, Jordan’s candidacy and Trump’s endorsement may unsettle more moderate Republicans who fear alienating voters in their districts. The endorsement of centrist Republicans could be crucial in determining the outcome of the race between Jordan and Scalise, especially among major donors outside the party’s far-right wing. Trump’s intervention comes at a time when the Republican Party is already grappling with internal divisions, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy being ousted after just nine months in the position. The unresolved issue of government funding and the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden add further uncertainty to the political landscape. Trump’s endorsement of Jordan raises concerns about aligning with a former president who sought to undermine democracy and promises “retribution” against his enemies. Recent reports about Trump allegedly sharing sensitive information with foreign officials will only fuel fears about his potential return to the Oval Office. The Republican Party is also seeking revenge against far-right members who participated in the January 6th Capitol riot, with calls for the expulsion of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. The race for House Speaker is intensifying, but with deep divisions within the party, it remains unclear who will emerge as the victor. The chaos in the House has serious implications for governance, with the potential for a government shutdown and uncertainty surrounding aid to Ukraine. Both President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are concerned about the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine, given growing opposition from Republicans and the possibility that the next GOP president may not support aid packages. The situation highlights the dire consequences of the chaos in the House, not only for American governance but also for international relations.

