Xi Jinping and other top Chinese leaders bid farewell to the body of Comrade Sang Guowei, whose body was cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing on December 11th. Comrade Sang Guowei, an influential figure in Chinese politics and academia, passed away at the age of 82 on December 7th due to illness.

The funeral was attended by top leaders including Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, and Hu Jintao. The solemn ceremony saw the leaders paying their respects to Comrade Sang Guowei’s body and expressing condolences to his relatives.

Comrade Sang Guowei was an outstanding leader of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party and a close friend of the Communist Party of China. He was also a senior academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 11th National People’s Congress.

The funeral service was solemn and dignified, with a banner reading “deeply mourns Comrade Sang Guowei” hanging above the main hall. The body of Comrade Sang Guowei lay among flowers and cypresses as leaders and officials came to bid their final farewell.

The loss of Comrade Sang Guowei is deeply felt by the party and the people, with many expressing their sorrow and offering condolences to his family. The funeral was attended by high-ranking officials, friends, and representatives from his hometown, reflecting the profound impact Comrade Sang Guowei had on Chinese society.

The life and contributions of Comrade Sang Guowei will be remembered by many, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and scholars.