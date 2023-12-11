Arval Cosmetici enters Chiara Ferragni’s beauty routine

Listen to the audio version of the article

The collaboration between Arval Cosmetici and Chiara Ferragni will last throughout 2024. Objective: to associate the values ​​of the brand with a prominent figure, who not only embodied elegance and beauty, but who above all could convey authenticity and credibility, Arval said. And Chiara’s choice «was the most coherent and convincing response, because she fully reflects these values, both as a woman and as an entrepreneur».

Through social media initiatives and creative content, Chiara Ferragni and Arval Cosmetici intend to involve the public by offering advice and insights into the world of beauty.

The agreement promises to bring a breath of freshness and innovation to Arval Cosmetici’s communication strategy as CEO Luca Mazzoleni declares: «The start of this collaboration will take place in conjunction with the relaunch of the iconic Couperoll collection, a revolutionary product against rosacea , launched more than 50 years ago and quickly became the market leader. In 2024 the collection will be renewed with enhanced formulas and innovative packs to address a skin problem that affects over 3 million people and which manifests itself with redness of the skin due not only to rosacea, but also to skin sensitivity and reactivity and rosacea.”

But not only. «The marketing plan – continues the CEO – will involve all the lines of the brand, aiming to increase and further strengthen the excellent positioning that it has had in the cosmetics world for over 70 years. In this very special year, the collaboration with the entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni will only further celebrate Arval’s commitment to continuing to invest in communication and innovation, making the brand increasingly a point of reference for the market but above all for the final consumer.”