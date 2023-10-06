OSCA presents works by German composers this Thursday

Within the events organized by the German Week, the Symphony Orchestra of the City of Asunción (OSCA) will offer this Thursday works from the romantic period by Clara Wieck, Fanny Hensel, Emilie Mayer, in addition to Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.

The works of German composers will have their first hearing in our country. The concert will be this Thursday from 8:00 p.m. at the Municipal Theater with free access.

Under the direction of maestro Luis Szaran, Orlando Riveros (piano) and the FADA String Quartet will perform as guest soloists.

The program covers the following repertoire: “Four fugitive pieces for piano” by Clara Wieck; “String Quartet in E flat major” by Fanny Hensel; “Faust Opus 46” by Emilie Mayer and “Symphony No. 4 in E minor” by Johannes Brahms.

The event is jointly organized by the Directorate General of Culture and Tourism of the Municipality of Asunción, the Philharmonic Society of Asunción with the support of the Embassy of Germany, and the German Paraguayan Cultural Institute (ICPA- Goethe Zentrum) and the auspices of the Itau Foundation and Petrobras.

FADA String Quartet – UNA

This group is made up of teachers from the string area of ​​the Bachelor of Music of the Faculty of Design and Art of the National University of Asunción and was created within the framework of its university extension project, with the aim of disseminating chamber music composed by the great universal and national composers for this group. It is made up of teachers Gabriela Rodriguez, Gustavo Barrientos (violins), Paulo Alonso (viola) and Héctor Rodríguez (violoncello).

About the works

Clara Wieck (1819 – 1896) was the most prominent of all. She is Robert Schumann’s partner and piano virtuoso. She is the author of chamber music pieces, sacred music and a piano concerto.

Fanny Hensel (1805 – 1847). Sister of the composer Félix Mendelssohn. She is the author of more than 125 lieders, pieces of all kinds and chamber music. She was valued as a piano soloist but almost ignored as a composer to the point that several of her compositions were published under her brother’s name. Starting in 1990, in-depth studies began to recognize the value of her works.

Emilie Mayer (1812 – 1883). She is the successful case of a composer recognized in life throughout Europe. She is the author of an opera, great symphonies, numerous concert overtures and abundant chamber music.

Johannes Brahms (1833 – 1897)

A key figure in German music, Brahms came to the symphonic genre in the mature stage of his life, writing his first symphony at the age of 43. In the opinion of the greatest musicologists and conductors, Brahms’s Fourth Symphony is the most perfect work of its genre in the history of music.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

