Katarina Radivojević sister | Entertainment

Katarina Radivojević never showed her sister Jasna, and now her photos have surfaced.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Actress Katarina Radivojević enjoys great popularity thanks to her successful career, and she tried to keep her private life away from the public eye.

Almost nothing is known about her emotional life, and few know that Katarina has a sister. The public has never met the actress’ sister Jasna, and it is only known that she lives with her husband in Los Angeles, where she works in a restaurant. The Radivojević sisters look incredibly similar, as evidenced by the photos they post on social networks.

This is what Jasna, Katarina Radivojević’s sister, looks like:



Let us recall that Katarina recently recalled her childhood.

“Salaš is the place where I grew up between Zaječar and Negotin. I’m a little sad about it because no one is alive there anymore and nobody is there. Salaš was a small village, it was interesting there because we had a cinema and a hotel. I looked there the first films,” said Katarina Radivojević.

