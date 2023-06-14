Óscar Andrés Pérez stepped down from his position as mayor of Bello

For liability in a contract made in 2010, the mayor of Beautiful in AntioquiaÓscar Andrés Pérez, had to leave his position by decision of the Administrative Court of Antioquia, since the decision by which he had been acquitted of his participation in said process was revoked.

Through a video, the now former mayor of Bello expressed his thoughts about this decision that left him out of office and that ends up affecting the process that is going on in the municipality, which is part of the metropolitan area of ​​Medellín. In his statements, Pérez showed himself with his entire cabinet.

“Without sharing this decision, but out of respect for the Political Constitution, I am leaving office and we remain at the disposal of the Governor of Antioquia,” commented the former mayor of Bello, after learning of the sentence that was filed for Pérez to leave office, due to this event that occurred in 2010.

The former mayor of Bello thanked them for the support

“Thanks to all of you for joining us and from wherever I am, I will continue to pray for Bello to continue advancing and to be able to continue building that population that we want. May God bless you”, Pérez ended by saying, through a video published on social networks, after the events that occurred on June 13.

Listen to the full statements of Óscar Andrés Pérez, former mayor of Bello: