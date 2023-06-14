North Kivu: civil society in Basongora pleads for the installation of a FARDC position in Vukuka

“/>

The civil society of the Basongora group calls for the establishment of a FARDC position in Vukuka, a cell of Kasindi-Lubiriha, in the territory of Beni (North Kivu) to deal with the insecurity which plagues this region.

This civic organization made this known Monday, June 12, in a statement to the press, the day after an attack attributed to the ADF which caused the death of eight civilians in this rural town bordering Uganda.

Through its president, Joel Kitausa, the civil society of Basongora believes that the joint armed forces of the DRC and Uganda will prevent the movement of the attackers from the Virunga park, where they are hiding, towards the inhabited area. by the people.

« We have recommended to our authorities to set up a UPDF-FARDC joint operations military camp on Vukuka hill here in Kasindi. According to what we have analyzed, there is a wide gap between where the military camp is located and where the incidents took place. So towards the park there is a wide space where the bandits can easily enter the populations. If we set up the military camp at Vukuka, there will be direct communication between the soldiers who are at the site of the Dott service company. And therefore, also those who are at the different tracks along the Luviriha River, there will be direct communication“said Joel Kitausa.

In addition, the latter urges the competent services to make available to the population an operational telephone number to facilitate “rapid interaction”.